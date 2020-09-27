First Alert Weather: Sunday, September 27, 2020 - Numerous showers & storms to start the week with a taste of fall by Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A stray shower can’t be ruled out overnight, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be partly sunny with a stray shower possible along the coast tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms will become scattered across the Suncoast during the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will be slow moving and could produce localized flooding and gusty winds. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s and winds will be out of the east-southeast shifting to the west-southwest during the afternoon.
A strong early season cold front will push through the Suncoast early Wednesday morning bringing lower dew points and a relief in temperatures by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay below average for the first week of month of October.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters. Be aware of thunderstorms that could develop along the coast during the early afternoon hours.
