Sarasota residents rally in front of the Unconditional Surrender statue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearly a dozen people came out to that rally hoping that the city of Sarasota keeps the Unconditional Surrender statue here along Bayfront Drive.
“We organize this thing because you really feel it’s important to keep the statue for the veterans for all Americans for the people of Sarasota who really enjoy it,” says Lisa O’Hara.
Joseph Reynolds is one of those veterans, who says the statue is important to them.
Earlier this month The city of Sarasota announced the landmark would be removed from its current spot along the Bayfront because of the new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue coming in 2021.
“They’ll have to put their equipment somewhere we’re gonna have to phase it. So we want to move it right down there 100 feet or so," says a resident.
The city created a survey asking residents for their feedback and suggested 9 possible spots to relocate the 25-foot statue.
But the residents who came out to rally Saturday, want the statue to stay near Bayfront Drive for all to see but only two options in the city survey meet their requirements.
“The amount of visitors that come here and this is a landmark location. We know that there are other locations but if you can keep it on the bayfront that’s really important to us so we can be seen and enjoyed by everyone," says O’Hara.
The city of Sarasota will tally the results for the City Commission to consider as part of its deliberation process when determining a site.
