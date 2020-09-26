First Alert Weather: Saturday, September 26, 2020 - Numerous showers and storms through Wednesday ahead of an early season cold front bringing a taste of fall by the middle of next week

It will be a quiet start with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. A nearly stationary front to our north along with the sea breeze moving inland during the afternoon will interact with the deep moisture overhead to support scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The timing of storms will be in the late afternoon and evening with the heaviest rainfall expected to remain east of I-75. Showers and storms will have little movement, and could produce localized flooding. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 98-101 degrees. Winds will be light out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.