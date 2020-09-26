An early season cold front to bring fall-like temperatures to the Suncoast by the middle of next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
We officially saw our first cold front arrive earlier this week bringing lower dew points, and slightly cooler mornings with temperatures starting out in the low-70s. However, there wasn’t a noticeable change in our afternoon highs. A stronger cold front is set to move through the Suncoast on Wednesday, which will bring a taste of fall to the area.
In the wake of the cold front, dew points will fall from the mid-70s down into the low-to-mid 60s by Thursday. Drier air will remain in place allowing for lower rain chances late next week. A secondary front is scheduled to arrive on Friday, which will reinforce the drier and cooler air across the area. This will set-up for a cooler than average start to the first week of October.
While afternoon highs are expected to run roughly 3-6 degrees below average, we will wake up to temperatures starting out 4-6 degrees below average. So, get your pumpkin spice lattes ready to go, and possibly even a light jacket on Saturday morning.
