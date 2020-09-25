Tropics are quiet for now, but the Suncoast is most prone to tropical activity during the month of October

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Florida is no stranger to hurricanes, especially during the month of October. Even though the peak of hurricane season occurs in mid-September, most Floridians may call October “their peak of hurricane season” due to the number of direct impacts from tropical systems over the years.
Here are five things you should know about Florida’s Hurricane Season in October:
- The Suncoast is most prone for tropical activity including the potential for hurricane in the month of October
- Western Caribbean becomes a tropical hot spot for formation (An area where warm sea surface temperatures and minimal vertical wind shear remain)
- Cold fronts and troughs act as a highway for tropical systems, often steering storms toward Florida
- 33 hurricanes struck Florida since 1851 during the month of October — 10 were major
The latest hurricane that comes to mind that struck the state of Florida during the month of October is Hurricane Michael (2018). Michael had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph just before making landfall in the Florida panhandle near Mexico Beach, Florida as a Category 5, and the tenth costliest hurricane on record.
These favorable areas are much closer to land which may give coastal residents less time to be informed about an approaching tropical system and minimal time to prepare. Mid-October statistically produces a second spike in tropical cyclone activity before the season as whole begins to decline.
