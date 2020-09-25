Scattered storms for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat is on for the weekend as it will feel like summer once again with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s and a heat index nearing 100 each afternoon.
The rain chance on Saturday is at 30% for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 mph turning to the NW at 10 later in the afternoon. We can expect partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day.
On Sunday look for more of the same with a good chance for late day storms. The rain chance on Sunday is at 50%.
Rain chances stay high through Tuesday then cooler weather moves in Wednesday as another cold front moves in. We will see highs on Wednesday in the mid 80′s and drier air settles in behind the front for a couple of days.
The low on Thursday will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s across the area.
For boaters expect winds out of the NW at 5 to 10 knots and seas 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
