Sarasota Students 4 Climate hope to still spark change amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Around the world, and right here on the Suncoast, many are demanding action on climate change. One group of Sarasota County High School students have come together to make sure something gets done on a local level. This group of young adults is known as Sarasota Students 4 Climate, and they usually host protests right at Bayfront Park every year, but this year because of the pandemic, their initiative is quite different. However, they are still hoping to spark change.
“It’s always young people who are leading the movement, and striving to make the world a better place for future generations,” expressed Ella Mirman, the founder of Sarasota Students 4 Climate.
This organization is led by a group of students at Sarasota High, Booker High and Pine View high schools. They are calling on Sarasota County Commissioners to take steps toward establishing an energy system that is powered by clean and renewable energy. This year, as part of their initiative, they’ve created an email campaign instead.
“It’s definitely an interesting concept because it’s all virtual, and this is our action in place of actually having a physical climate strike because we are living in the pandemic. We’ve formatted a link. Its super easy. All you have to do is click the link,” explained Mirman.
Once you click that link, you will be able to sign a petition urging local leaders to pass a resolution for an equitable, affordable and 100% clean energy system in Sarasota County. Although, the group’s initiatives have never caused immediate action in the past, Sarasota Students 4 Climate say they won’t stop until a policy is adopted.
“We really hope that the county will realize that we are students. We are very dedicated and committed. We don’t really back down. We don’t get shy when we don’t get a response or we don’t get acknowledged. It actually just motivates us to push harder,” Mirman tells us.
The petition can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.