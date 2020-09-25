Sarasota Students 4 Climate hope to still spark change amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Around the world, and right here on the Suncoast, many are demanding action on climate change. One group of Sarasota County High School students have come together to make sure something gets done on a local level. This group of young adults is known as Sarasota Students 4 Climate, and they usually host protests right at Bayfront Park every year, but this year because of the pandemic, their initiative is quite different. However, they are still hoping to spark change.