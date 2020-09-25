2,847 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DOH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 2,847 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Since March, the total number of positive cases in Florida is now 695,887.
13,915 Floridians have died since the beginning of the pandemic and 168 non-Floridians have died in the state.
It’s an increase of 120 deaths since Thursday’s report but an increase in death totals does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,393 Residents: 11,275 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 291 Hospitalizations* Residents: 800 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,258 (47%) Female: 5,901 (52%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,152 (10%) White: 5,881 (52%) Other: 1,953 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,289 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,366 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,047 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 2,862 (25%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,065 Residents: 8,000 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 254 Hospitalizations* Residents: 621 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,673 (46%) Female: 4,222 (53%) Unknown/No data: 105 (<1%)
Race: Black: 591 (7%) White: 4,077 (51%) Other: 873 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,459 (31%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,056 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,881 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 3,063 (38%)
