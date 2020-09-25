2,847 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DOH

2,847 new COVID-19 cases reported by the DOH
By ABC7 Staff | September 25, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 11:44 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting an increase of 2,847 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Since March, the total number of positive cases in Florida is now 695,887.

13,915 Floridians have died since the beginning of the pandemic and 168 non-Floridians have died in the state.

It’s an increase of 120 deaths since Thursday’s report but an increase in death totals does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,393   Residents: 11,275   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 291   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 800     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,258  (47%)   Female: 5,901 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,152  (10%)   White: 5,881  (52%)   Other: 1,953  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,289  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,366  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,047  (45%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,862  (25%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,065   Residents: 8,000   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 254   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 621     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,673  (46%)   Female: 4,222 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 105 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 591  (7%)   White: 4,077  (51%)   Other: 873  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,459  (31%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,056  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,881  (49%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,063  (38%)

