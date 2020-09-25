First Alert Weather: Friday, September 25, 2020 - Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with high moisture content back in place across the Suncoast. Temperatures will top out close to 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures as high as 100 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out along the coast during the morning hours, scattered showers and isolated storms developing along the sea breeze during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east-southeast shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph.
A few lingering showers are possible tonight with gradual clearing taking place across the Suncoast around midnight. Winds will be out light out of the south at 5 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s. The weekend will look the same with typical sea breeze driven scattered showers and isolated storms and highs will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. There could be a few showers just offshore early in the day.
