First Alert Weather: Friday, September 25, 2020 - Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible through the weekend

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny this afternoon with high moisture content back in place across the Suncoast. Temperatures will top out close to 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures as high as 100 degrees. A stray shower can’t be ruled out along the coast during the morning hours, scattered showers and isolated storms developing along the sea breeze during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east-southeast shifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph.