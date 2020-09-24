Protests on the Suncoast on Thursday evening after the Grand Jury decision on the Breonna Taylor case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two protests on the Suncoast were held on Thursday evening following the decision on the Breonna Taylor case.
“It was definitely heartbreaking to know that justice was not served to her family as it should have been. Cops are not being held accountable and that’s the issue in America right now,” said Co-founder of the Leaders Rights Organization, Miyangel Ramsey.
The Black Lives Matter Sarasota-Manatee Chapter held a protest and march throughout the City of Bradenton. According to their social media page they met up at 910 1 St. West.
The Leaders Rights Organization and Party for Socialism and Liberation held a protest in Sarasota beginning at the Unconditional Surrender statute on US 41.
“This isn’t an event that’s made to be hateful. Or we’re not here to tear down businesses or to hurt anyone. We are here to create awareness and to show that we are against any injustices within our community and outside of it,” said Leaders Rights Organization founder, Alaina Martinez
Marchers went through the streets of downtown Sarasota chanting.
“We still need our voices heard. Obviously they’re not getting heard. And we’re going to continue. We won’t stop until they stop. Until justice is actually served. Not just for Breonna Taylor but many victims that have not gotten justice that have died,” said co founder of the Leaders Rights Organization, Miyangel Ramsey.
Several Sarasota Police Department officers tried to hand out fliers at the start of the protest in Sarasota but organizers told them they didn’t need the information because they planned to use the side walks and not obstruct traffic.
