Heat and humidity are back for a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - That didn’t take long. The heat and humidity are back for a few days before the next cold front on Wednesday.
We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning on Friday with a little warmer start than we have been seeing lately. Lows on Friday will be in the mid 70′s for most everywhere. The high on Friday will top out near 90 with a feels like in the upper 90′s later in the afternoon. The rain chance is 40% near the coast and 50% inland areas east of I-75. The storms will be scattered about and could linger into the early evening on Friday.
The weekend will be fairly nice with generally partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening storms. The rain chance is at 50% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. The high will be around 90 once again on both Saturday and Sunday.
This forecast will persist through Tuesday and then a cold front will start to move in. There is still some doubt how far south this front will get but right now it looks like it will be slightly cooler Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s both Wednesday and Thursday and lows in the low 70′s.
In the tropics all is quiet for now. Nothing going on at this time but i’m sure we will see some disturbance pop up by late next week. That is just the way 2020 is going right?
For boaters expect a good day with generally partly cloudy skies and winds out of the SE turning to the SW later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Winds will range from 10 to 5 knots. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.