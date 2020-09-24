Heat and humidity are back for a while

We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning on Friday with a little warmer start than we have been seeing lately. Lows on Friday will be in the mid 70′s for most everywhere. The high on Friday will top out near 90 with a feels like in the upper 90′s later in the afternoon. The rain chance is 40% near the coast and 50% inland areas east of I-75. The storms will be scattered about and could linger into the early evening on Friday.