Florida DOH reports 2,618 new COVID-19 cases
By ABC7 Staff | September 24, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 11:41 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 positivity rate fell back below 5% as the state reported 693,040 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

13,795 Floridians and 166 non-residents have died since March. It’s an increase of 177 deaths since Wednesday’s report. An increase in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths happened in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,352   Residents: 11,234   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 286   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 795     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,236  (47%)   Female: 5,879 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,148  (10%)   White: 5,855  (52%)   Other: 1,943  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,288  (20%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,350  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 5,013  (45%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,871  (26%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 8,009   Residents: 7,944   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 253   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 619     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,646  (46%)   Female: 4,190 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 583  (7%)   White: 4,054  (51%)   Other: 868  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,439  (31%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,045  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,857  (49%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,042  (38%)

