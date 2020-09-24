Florida DOH reports 2,618 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 positivity rate fell back below 5% as the state reported 693,040 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
13,795 Floridians and 166 non-residents have died since March. It’s an increase of 177 deaths since Wednesday’s report. An increase in death totals does not indicate that all the deaths happened in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,352 Residents: 11,234 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 286 Hospitalizations* Residents: 795 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,236 (47%) Female: 5,879 (52%) Unknown/No data: 119 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,148 (10%) White: 5,855 (52%) Other: 1,943 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,288 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,350 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 5,013 (45%) Unknown/No Data: 2,871 (26%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 8,009 Residents: 7,944 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 253 Hospitalizations* Residents: 619 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,646 (46%) Female: 4,190 (53%) Unknown/No data: 108 (<1%)
Race: Black: 583 (7%) White: 4,054 (51%) Other: 868 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,439 (31%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,045 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,857 (49%) Unknown/No Data: 3,042 (38%)
