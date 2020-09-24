First round of vote-by-mail ballots being sent out Thursday, Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County elections office will be sending out is 132,796 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
The ballots will be mailed Thursday and approximately 7,600 more will be sent out Friday to domestic voters who have requests on file. Following these initial mailings, vote-by-mail ballot requests will be processed, and ballots mailed daily, as needed.
A request for a ballot to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 to allow enough time for the ballot to reach the voter and be returned to the elections office in time to be counted.
A request may be submitted online at SarasotaVotes.com/VoteByMail or by calling 941.861.8618.
For more information, voters may contact the supervisor of elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
