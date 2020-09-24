First Alert Weather: Thursday, September 24, 2020 - Rain chances are back today and will increase to end the workweek

Another cold front arrives early next week

By Noel Rehm | September 24, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 7:54 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Skies will be mostly sunny with a gradual increase in moisture this afternoon. As a result, scattered showers and isolated storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with a few lingering showers possible before midnight. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be a 9.2, which is very high.

