First Alert Weather: Thursday, September 24, 2020 - Rain chances are back today and will increase to end the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly sunny with a gradual increase in moisture this afternoon. As a result, scattered showers and isolated storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.
Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening with a few lingering showers possible before midnight. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be a 9.2, which is very high.
