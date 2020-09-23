Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

(CNN) – Time magazine is out with its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.
Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100:
- Record-breaking artist “The Weeknd”
- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
- Celebrity couple – former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union
- Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci
- Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
- COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen
There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
