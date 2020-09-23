Rain chances going up for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One more morning of this nice early fall weather then the humidity climbs back up to summer levels by the weekend. High pressure will get bumped to our SE and this will switch our winds around to the SE and this change in direction from the east to the southeast will give us a better chance for storms on Friday as it blows in some tropical moisture.
Thursday we start off in the low 70′s for most under generally fair skies. Partly cloudy skies expected by the afternoon hours along with a small chance for a few passing showers. The rain chance is at 20%.
Friday skies will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. Right now it looks like those storms will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80′s on the beach and upper 80′s away from the water. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph.
Expect the same kind of weather over the weekend. With plenty of moisture in place and the daytime heating there will be a good chance for scattered storms through the Sunday and continuing through Tuesday.
Right now the rain chance is at 50% for both days over the weekend.
Early next week we will continue to see a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms through Tuesday but by Wednesday we can expect to see some morning coastal storms then the main threat will be inland in the p.m. due to southwest winds developing ahead of the next cold front.
This front could cool us down again by Thursday of next week.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 15 kts. to start the day and then subside to 5-10 by the afternoon. Seas will be 2-3 feet and a light to moderate chop expected.
