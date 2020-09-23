Owners of Desoto Square Mall file for bankruptcy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owners of the Desoto Square Mall have filed for bankruptcy. The paperwork was submitted by the owners Desoto Owners LLC. to the clerk of courts on Tuesday.
The bankruptcy filing prevented a foreclosure auction from taking place on Wednesday. The mortgage company had sued the owners for payments that had not been made. Desoto Square was purchased by Desoto Owners, LLC. in 2017. The filing allows the owners to work at paying on the loan.
The mall has financially struggled over the last few years after losing anchor stores like Macy’s, Sear’s and JCPenney.
