Manatee County robberies possibly related

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say a robbery at a Bradenton Publix could be related to a shooting at a local Walmart.
The first robbery happened Tuesday, at 4:30 p.m. at the Publix Supermarket at 1101 8th Avenue West in Palmetto. The suspect entered the store and approached the customer service counter, where he demanded that money be placed in a red bag that he was carrying. The suspect showed the attending employee a silver or stainless pistol.
As the employee reacted, the suspect turned and walked over to a nearby cash register. The suspect then struck the cashier with the pistol and fled the store. The suspect did not get take any money or merchandise. The first employee was not hurt and the second employee sustained an injury to her head where she was struck.
The second incident took place around 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday night at the Walmart off State Road 64.
Deputies say an armed suspect attempted to rob the store and shot a store manager in the leg before fleeing the scene
Palmetto police have released a surveillance photo of the man. They are also investigating to see where this individual is potentially related to a third robbery at a Dollar General.
Persons with information about this crime or this suspect are asked to contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or to contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or email www.manateecrimestoppers.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.