Deputies investigating a shooting that happened at Walmart on State Road 64 in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place at the Walmart on State Road 64 East in Bradenton.
The incident took place around 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Deputies say an armed suspect attempted to rob the store and shot a store manager in the leg.
According to deputies, the store manager is now in stable condition, but they are still searching for the shooter.
Deputies also say that there were not any other injuries from this shooting.
No further information is available at this time.
