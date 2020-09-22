West Bradenton family says ’it’s a miracle’ they were unharmed in house fire

WEST BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “No doubt in this world that God is faithful. There’s no way we were supposed to walk away from that,” says John Daniel.
On Monday night, The Daniel family walked uninjured out of their home that was engulfed by flames. The City of Bradenton Fire Department arrived very quickly.
John told ABC7 that the smell was so overwhelming it woke him up.
“I thought she bought a new diffuser or something, some new smell that woke me up in the middle of the night. And I was getting up to figure out what it was and the house was on fire,” he says.
Neighbors say the smoke was so thick they couldn’t even see which house was on fire. The fire department say the fire happened in the back of the house and burned through the roof.
Connie Daniel says she can’t believe her family walked away from that fire "The fact that we smelled it in the first place, they say it’s a miracle. It’s amazing we got out,” she says.
Bradenton Fire Department says those flames cost more than $100,000 worth of damages to the home. The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
