Venice votes to extend face mask ordinance

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice City Council has announced that they will extend the current requirement for face coverings in the City through Oct. 31. The ordinance passed 4-3, with Mayor Feinsod and Council Members Cautero, Moore and Fiedler in agreement.
There are 14 exceptions to the mask ordinance, including those observing social distancing, young children, those exercising, and persons whose compliance would be detrimental to their health, safety or welfare are not required to wear a face covering.
Those who violate the ordinance can be cited with a noncriminal civil infraction, which carries a penalty of up to $500.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.