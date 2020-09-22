UTC testing state testing site transitioning to a parking lot location on Cattlemen Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The state COVID-19 testing site that was closed nearly two weeks ago at University Town Center will be re-opening at a Sarasota parking lot beginning tomorrow.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed with ABC7 the location closed initially because of the mall property management decided not to extend the agreement for the state to continue using the space.
The emergency management team says they immediately found a new location at a parking lot on 100 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota to continue making free COVID-19 testing accessible in the area.
The site will still be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day. It will remain a drive-thru testing site and members of the Florida National Guard will be on site to help.
