Tampa-area church arson caught on camera

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials have released surveillance footage showing the arson of a well-known Tampa area church.
A man was caught on camera back on Sept. 18 breaking into the Incarnation Catholic Church in Town ‘n’ Country. Surveillance video showing the man breaking into the church through a glass pane and lighting pews on fire.
You can view the video below:
“We are working to identify this criminal who broke into one of Town ‘N’ Country’s most popular Catholic Churches and caused significant damage,” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a social media post. “While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship. We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions.”
Deputies are working with a county fire investigator and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the case. Anyone with information should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8118.
