Selby Gardens to present updated master plan to planning board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -After nearly a year of working on changes, Selby Gardens will go in front of The City of Sarasota’s Planning Board Tuesday to present their new master plan.
Last year Selby Garden’s master plan was not approved by city commissioners. The plan also received push back from neighbors for things such as their proposed parking garage, restaurant, and concerns over the development causing traffic in the area. The new plan hopes to address those concerns.
Some of the major changes made to the plan include cutting the proposed restaurant’s capacity in half. The proposed restaurant location has been moved from the rooftop to the ground floor and the proposed hours will be the same as the garden hours. The new plan cuts the original proposed parking structure down by 40%. Selby Gardens also no longer wants to change The City of Sarasota’s comprehensive plan.
“The compromises that we made were in direct through not only what we heard last year, but through all of the hours of public hearings. But with our neighbors. We’ve gone back and we’ve met with them and we’ve continued to make the changes where we could,” said Lynn Bates, who is the VP for External Relations for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
At Tuesday’s meeting the city’s planning board will make a recommendation. There will also be public comment at the meeting. The recommendation will then go to city commissioners. A date for that meeting has not yet been decided.
You can see Selby Garden’s new master plan by clicking here.
