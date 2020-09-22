Sarasota County business tax due Sept. 30

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2020-2021 Sarasota County Business Tax is due by Wednesday, Sept. 30. The county business tax is required if you are engaging in a business, profession or occupation located within Sarasota County. Businesses in the cities of Sarasota, Venice, North Port, and in the Town of Longboat Key may also be required to pay an additional city business tax.
Any business that has not received a renewal notice or a new business that has not registered should contact the Tax Collector immediately at 941.861.8300, option 3 or Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
The quickest and easiest way to pay is at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com. After the online payment is complete, a Business Tax Receipt can be printed the next business day. Payments can also be mailed to 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236 or placed in a 24-hour drop box located:
· at the Adams Ln. entrance of the Terrace Building in downtown Sarasota, 101 S. Washington Blvd.
· at the entrance of the Mid-County Office, 6100 Sawyer Loop Rd.
· near the south entrance of the Anderson Administration Center in Venice, 4000 S. Tamiami Trl.
· at the utility payment drive-thru bypass lane at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Walk-in payments are not accepted at this time.
Any county business tax which remains unpaid after Wednesday will be delinquent and additional money will be due.
