Sarasota County business tax due Sept. 30

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2020-2021 Sarasota County Business Tax is due by Wednesday, Sept. 30. The county business tax is required if you are engaging in a business, profession or occupation located within Sarasota County. Businesses in the cities of Sarasota, Venice, North Port, and in the Town of Longboat Key may also be required to pay an additional city business tax.