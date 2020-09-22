Nice cool and dry start on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least the feels like factor has gone down unlike the temperatures on this first day of Fall. The average temperature for Tuesday was just one degree below average. The low was 72, and the high was 90. I think because the summer heat was so unbearable this year that the big drop in humidity put everyone in a better mood for a little while anyway.
Look for clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60′s away from the coast and low 70′s on the beaches. We will see a nice comfortable start to the day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s. Winds will be out of the east at 15-10 mph.
Thursday we start off with lows in the low 70′s and mostly sunny skies. We will start to see a slight increase in humidity by Thursday afternoon. There is only a 30% chance for an isolated shower or two Thursday afternoon.
Friday an area of low pressure in the SE Gulf will move toward the Suncoast and bring an increase in cloudiness along with a 60% chance for afternoon and evening storms. This system is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for possible development at this time it has only a 10% chance for turning into a tropical cyclone. Highs on Friday in the upper 80′s once again.
Over the weekend we will continue to see that disturbance have an influence over our weather as it moves slowly to the NE. Look for partly cloudy skies and a 50-60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs over the weekend in the upper 80′s and lows in the mid 70′s.
For boating Wednesday look for winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and then subside to 10 knots later in the afternoon. Seas will be 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the Suncoast waters.
