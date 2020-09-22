2,470 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to 5.88%

(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | September 22, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 11:37 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 687,909.

The state is also confirming 13,317 resident deaths and 163 non-resident deaths in its Tuesday update. Spikes in death totals do not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The DOH has processed 5,111,631 tests, resulting in a slight spike to a 5.88% positivity rate.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,241   Residents: 11,123   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 277   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 787     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,178  (47%)   Female: 5,819 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,137  (10%)   White: 5,746  (52%)   Other: 1,899  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,341  (21%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,297  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,892  (44%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,934  (26%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,903   Residents: 7,838   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 247   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 598     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,593  (46%)   Female: 4,130 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 115 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 565  (7%)   White: 3,931  (50%)   Other: 857  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,485  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,027  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,712  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,099  (40%)

