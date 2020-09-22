Florida man sentenced for trafficking Water Monitor Lizards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida man has been sentenced to federal probation for trafficking in protected water monitor lizards.
Akbar Akram, 44, was sentenced to four years of federal probation as the sale of the animals violates the Lacey Act.
Akram admitted to illegally importing at least 20 live, water monitor lizards from the Philippines between January and December 2016. The lizards were hidden in socks and concealed in electronic equipment.
The customs declarations accompanying the shipments identified the content as audio speakers or similar electronics. Upon receiving the monitor lizards, he sold some of them to customers, including customers in Colorado, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
“Wildlife trafficking is harsh and cruel. Operation Sound of Silence revealed that baby lizards were illegally collected, inhumanely packaged, and internationally trafficked with many arriving into the United States injured, sick or dead,” said Edward Grace, Assistant Director for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service remains dedicated to working alongside federal and international law enforcement agencies to apprehend and bring to justice U.S. citizens who seek to profit from the exploitation of wildlife.”
Akram was also sentenced to 90 day house arrest and 288 hours of community service.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.