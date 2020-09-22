First Lady Casey DeSantis announces expanded mental health services for students in rural counties

On March 27, President Trump signed the CARES Act into law. This assistance for states includes more than $2 billion combined from the Education Stabilization Fund and childcare relief, supporting young Floridians birth through postsecondary. In its CARES Act plan, FDOE identified telehealth as a priority, and eligible districts will be able to use these funds for a number of purposes, including but not limited to the costs associated with accessing additional school-based mental health services (hired professionals or contracted providers); costs associated with enhancing telehealth access; costs for services that are not covered by existing resources; equipment necessary to provide services; tele-health platforms that enhance districts' and schools' ability to serve students; and other innovative approaches that support student mental health.