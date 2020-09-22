First Lady Casey DeSantis announces expanded mental health services for students in rural counties

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (WWSB) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced during a mental health roundtable that the Florida Department of Education will issue grant funding to 18 rural Florida school districts to increase students' access to mental health and student support services and to enhance access to school and community-based providers.
These funds are available through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and focus on supporting districts to improve access to school-based mental health services in areas where access to qualified professionals is limited.
“Governor DeSantis and I are immensely proud that these funds will be available to support schools in their efforts to help students overcome barriers to achieving positive mental health wellness,” the First Lady said in a statement. “Our schools' leaders and educators have done a tremendous job preparing for a successful school year, and we are pleased to offer these grants, which will enable them to bolster existing infrastructure and staffing to meet their students' and families' ongoing needs.”
The following school districts have been identified for funding, to support both traditional and public charter schools:
- Bradford
- Calhoun
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Glades
- Gilchrist
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Holmes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Taylor
- Union
- Washington
On March 27, President Trump signed the CARES Act into law. This assistance for states includes more than $2 billion combined from the Education Stabilization Fund and childcare relief, supporting young Floridians birth through postsecondary. In its CARES Act plan, FDOE identified telehealth as a priority, and eligible districts will be able to use these funds for a number of purposes, including but not limited to the costs associated with accessing additional school-based mental health services (hired professionals or contracted providers); costs associated with enhancing telehealth access; costs for services that are not covered by existing resources; equipment necessary to provide services; tele-health platforms that enhance districts' and schools' ability to serve students; and other innovative approaches that support student mental health.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.