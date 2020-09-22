FDOH reports 2,622 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 2,622 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 690,499.
The state is also confirming 13,618 resident deaths and 163 non-resident deaths in its Tuesday update. Spikes in death totals do not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The DOH has processed 5,163,125 tests.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,327 Residents: 11,209 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 282 Hospitalizations* Residents: 793 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,218 (47%) Female: 5,869 (52%) Unknown/No data: 122 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,147 (10%) White: 5,818 (52%) Other: 1,933 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,311 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,340 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,973 (44%) Unknown/No Data: 2,896 (26%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,948 Residents: 7,883 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 251 Hospitalizations* Residents: 614 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,613 (46%) Female: 4,159 (53%) Unknown/No data: 111 (<1%)
Race: Black: 573 (7%) White: 4,002 (51%) Other: 855 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,453 (31%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,030 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,800 (48%) Unknown/No Data: 3,053 (39%)
