Child, pregnant woman among those rescued from capsized boat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pregnant woman and a child were among those rescued from a capsized vessel in Port Manatee on Sunday.
The United States Coast Guard in St. Petersburg rescued all seven people from the boat in Port Manatee over the weekend and the incident was captured on video.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the rough waters of Tampa Bay. According to a post from the USCG post, the boat capsized about a mile-and-a-half off the Delta Cut. They were hanging on for their lives for around three hours. Two of the seven were wearing a life jacket. All seven individuals were examined and determined to be in good shape following the incident.
An officer with the Coast Guard tells ABC7 that the woman and child were checked out and determined to be okay, but the child was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
“They had been in a traumatic situation for hours, no water, no food,” said Brett Cagle, with the United States Coast Guard from St. Petersburg. “You’re thinking you’re going to die for the last three hours of your life, you don’t really think right, it’s just a very stressful situation.”
