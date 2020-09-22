Bradenton City Fire responds to structure fire Monday night

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday evening.
The fire broke out just after 10:53 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of 18th Avenue West. All people inside home were able to escape along with one of two pets. The second animal was found outside safe a short time later.
The flames were contained to the rear lanai which had extended to the attic and burned through the roof. Although everyone was safe, the estimated damage to the home is more than $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
