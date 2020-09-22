63 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores set to close

(Gray News) - Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.
Sixty-three stores are set to close as part of restructuring attributed to COVID-19.
In July, the company said it would be closing about 200 stores over two years, and in August, it announced 2,800 jobs would be eliminated to try to tighten up finances.
According to CNN Business, stores in the following locations will close:
- Alabaster
- Birmingham
- Phoenix
- City of Industry
- Fremont
- Mira Loma
- Paso Robles
- Stockton
- Victorville
- Aurora
- Greeley
- Danbury
- Farmington
- Milford
- Torrington
- Casselberry
- Pembroke Pines
- Port St. Lucie
- Douglasville
- Bolingbrook
- Chicago
- Dekalb
- Orland Park
- Bloomington
- Merrillville
- Two in Indianapolis
- Lexington
- Harvey
- Gaithersburg
- Hanover
- Salisbury
- Auburn
- Allen Park
- Kansas City
- Concord
- Raleigh
- Lincoln
- New Jersey
- Howell
- Rockaway
- Rochester
- New York
- Staten Island
- Watertown
- Syracuse
- Flushing
- Holland
- Pickerington
- Beavercreek
- Columbus
- Gresham
- Plymouth Meeting
- Nashville
- Austin
- Hurst
- Watauga
- Missouri City
- Layton
- West Jordan
- Arlington
- Everett
- Brookfield
- Martinsburg
