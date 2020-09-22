Affidavit: Sarasota woman carjacked man at knifepoint

The incident occurred in the overnight hours of Monday. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kazzandra Sanquiche Vasquez, 30, was arrested after officers say she carjacked a man at knifepoint after he gave her a ride home. The victim told detectives that Vasquez saw him fall on the sidewalk outside of his residence and helped him up. She asked the victim if he could give her a ride to her ex-boyfriend’s house to pick up some of her belongings. The victim complied and then after she retrieved some items from that house, detectives say she asked the man to take her to her mother’s house.