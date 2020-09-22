Affidavit: Sarasota woman carjacked man at knifepoint

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is accused of carjacking a man after he gave her a ride to her family’s home.
The incident occurred in the overnight hours of Monday. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kazzandra Sanquiche Vasquez, 30, was arrested after officers say she carjacked a man at knifepoint after he gave her a ride home. The victim told detectives that Vasquez saw him fall on the sidewalk outside of his residence and helped him up. She asked the victim if he could give her a ride to her ex-boyfriend’s house to pick up some of her belongings. The victim complied and then after she retrieved some items from that house, detectives say she asked the man to take her to her mother’s house.
After a second stop the victim told investigators that she needed to go to her uncle’s home and gave vague directions. According to the affidavit, Vasquez then exited the car, walked up to the victim’s window with a knife and told him “Get out. I don’t want to have to kill you.”
Police were able to identify Vasquez after the victim took a photo of a driver’s license that she left in the passenger seat of his car during their first stop.
Vasquez was located and taken into custody where she has since been charged with carjacking with a deadly weapon.
