Surrounded by law enforcement, DeSantis announces legislation against disorder

Legislation targets disorderly assemblies and cities that defund police

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced pro-police legislation. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | September 21, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 1:13 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced legislation that will targets assemblies and protests that become disorderly. The governor made the announcement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office surrounded by law enforcement from officials from around the state.

The governor said the proposed bill will target assemblies that block roadways and looting and vandalism. DeSantis cited the ongoing issues in Portland involving protesters and the influx of arrests in Oregon.

Citing the clear need for clear and predictable penalties so that there would be no confusion, DeSantis outlined his proposal, which included a mandatory minimum sentence of 6 months for striking an officer.

The bill would also remove funding from cities that defund police.

