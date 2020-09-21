Still no sign of plane with Sarasota based-passenger, NTSB investigating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The NTSB will soon be releasing a preliminary report in a crash involving a Sarasota-based crew in the Gulf of Mexico.
WCTV in Tallahassee says two people were onboard the plane and the search is ongoing. The aircraft was lost on the radar around 12:43 p.m. on Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff initially reported that the plane had taken off from Sarasota but the NTSB says that information is inaccurate.
The flight departed the Sunday before last from Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores, Ala., and was headed to Ocala International Airport in Florida but at least one of the occupants was based out of Sarasota. The preliminary report, which will be issued in a few days, should have more information but will not have analysis or a determination of cause.
So far, searchers have found a fuselage but no bodies have been recovered.
