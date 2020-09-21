Silverleaf Community in Parrish frustrated with ‘slime sidewalks’

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - “No matter how cautious you are, where we call the “slime” on the sidewalk is, it’s very very slippery. And both of my children have actually slipped in it," says April O’Connor.
The residents of the Silverleaf Neal community say some kind of slime forms on the sidewalk when it rains near Cottage Hill Avenue and Woodlake Way. The Parrish subdivision is located off 301 Boulevard just east of the I-75.
Mark Lampe lives down Woodlake Way and says the sidewalks are a slippery hazard.
“A couple of times I’ve fallen. And we had a lady who said her 3-year-old daughter fell. We want something done, this has been an issue since the house was built 4 years ago. And Neal (Communities) seems to not want to do anything about it,” says Lampe.
Neal Communities provided this statement from the President and CEO Pat Neal to ABC 7 News.
“The excess water on sidewalks in the community is caused by the abundance of rain the area has experienced. The soils are saturated by the rain plus homeowners are continuing to irrigate. Neal Communities and the HOA are working with homeowners to educate them on remedies and combined with Neal’s attention to detail we feel we can mitigate the affects of our rainy season,”.
Residents of the Silverleaf community say something needs to be done soon before someone gets hurt.
“It’s a safety hazard, someone is going to get hurt one these days,” explains Lampe.
