OneBlood will hold two-day drive in Venice next month

Donate Blood! (Source: WWSB)
September 21, 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - OneBlood drive will hold a two-day blood drive in Venice next month, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8, outside Venice City Hall.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.

Donating blood is safe during the pandemic. COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a face covering (mask) and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.

Each donor will receive two pairs of OneBlood cancer awareness socks, a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard, a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. Additionally, all successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

You will need identification.

For more information, or to make an appointment online (highly recommended), please visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code #9354.

