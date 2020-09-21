Oct. 5 is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 3 general election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections wants to remind residents that Monday, Oct. 5 is the last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020.
Voters should also confirm their status before the Oct. 5 deadline to make sure they are registered correctly. A voter may check his or her voter eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com. Just click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on “Voter Lookup” and follow the easy instructions.
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or be postmarked by the October 5 deadline. All three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 5. Applications may also be submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov before midnight October 5.
Voters whose signatures have changed since the last election or who have moved or changed names, may also update their records by completing a voter registration application.
Address changes within Florida and name changes may be made any time prior to voting.
Voter registration applications are available at all three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port; at public libraries, military recruitment offices, and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com. Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
For more information or assistance, voters may call the supervisor of elections office at 941.861.8619 or visit the website.
