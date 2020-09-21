Manatee County could be the first in the nation to respond to 911 calls with a drone

It’s technology that as been around for a few years, but this will be the first time ever that a drone would be used in responding to a 911 emergency call and bringing life-saving tools with it. If this program gets approved, it would be leaving from the EMS facility in Lakewood Ranch. The drone can deliver things like Narcan, a tourniquet or a defibrillator while the 911 center walks the caller through the process of applying the equipment. County officials have agreed to look into this pilot program. All that’s left is for the approval from the FAA.