Help us welcome Meteorologist Mike Modrick to ABC7!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 is happy to announced that Meteorologist Mike Modrick is joining our First Alert Team!
Mike joins ABC7 from KOTA in Rapid City, South Dakota. Mike is a 1980 graduate of Iowa State where he had a duel focus in Meteorology and Speech/Communication.
“I have always had an interest in the sciences. As a boy I focused on Astronomy and Archeology/History,” says Mike. “As a teenager, my interest turned to weather, but there were few opportunities outside of college courses to study the topic. But at San Francisco State, I took an elective course in Meteorology 101, and I was hooked!”
Previously, he also worked in Raleigh, N.C., New Orleans and Washington, D.C. Now he is ready to trade the snow for the sun here in Sarasota!
