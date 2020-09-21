Florida DOH reports 1,685 new cases, 21 new COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,685 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new COVID-19 deaths in its Monday morning report.
Statewide totals of the new coronavirus have reached 685.439 COVID-19 cases statewide since March, involving 677,362 residents. The death total is 13,317, an increase of 21 since Sunday’s report. A death spike does not mean that all deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.
Since March, the DOH has processed 5,092,603 test results statewide, leaving the positivity rate below 5%.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 11,241 Residents: 11,123 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 277 Hospitalizations* Residents: 787 Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 5,178 (47%) Female: 5,819 (52%) Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,137 (10%) White: 5,746 (52%) Other: 1,899 (17%) Unknown/No Data: 2,341 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,297 (30%) Not-Hispanic: 4,892 (44%) Unknown/No Data: 2,934 (26%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 7,903 Residents: 7,838 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 65
Conditions and Care Deaths: 247 Hospitalizations* Residents: 598 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 44
Gender: Male: 3,593 (46%) Female: 4,130 (53%) Unknown/No data: 115 (<1%)
Race: Black: 565 (7%) White: 3,931 (50%) Other: 857 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,485 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,027 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 3,712 (47%) Unknown/No Data: 3,099 (40%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.