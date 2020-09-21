Florida DOH reports 1,685 new cases, 21 new COVID-19 deaths

By ABC7 Staff | September 21, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 11:56 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 1,685 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new COVID-19 deaths in its Monday morning report.

Statewide totals of the new coronavirus have reached 685.439 COVID-19 cases statewide since March, involving 677,362 residents. The death total is 13,317, an increase of 21 since Sunday’s report. A death spike does not mean that all deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Since March, the DOH has processed 5,092,603 test results statewide, leaving the positivity rate below 5%.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 11,241   Residents: 11,123   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 118

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 277   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 787     Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 5,178  (47%)   Female: 5,819 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 126 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,137  (10%)   White: 5,746  (52%)   Other: 1,899  (17%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,341  (21%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 3,297  (30%)   Not-Hispanic: 4,892  (44%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,934  (26%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 7,903   Residents: 7,838   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 65

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 247   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 598     Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 44

Gender:   Male: 3,593  (46%)   Female: 4,130 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 115 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 565  (7%)   White: 3,931  (50%)   Other: 857  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,485  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,027  (13%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,712  (47%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,099  (40%)

