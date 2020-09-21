Fall begins with falling temperatures and humidity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The autumnal equinox, which translates to “equal night” officially starts at 09:31 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 22nd. That is when the sun’s direct rays are shining right on the equator and everyone has 12 hours of darkness and naturally 12 hours of light as well.
And right on cue we have cooler and drier air move in behind a cold front thanks to tropical cyclone Teddy. Winds have been strong out of the NE and they will continue that way at least through much of the morning on Tuesday. It will feel comfortable to start the day with lows right around 70 in most places.
We will see plenty of sunshine through the day with breezy conditions with winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph and gusts higher than that at times. The rain chance is less than 10%.
On Wednesday morning some of us will be experiencing something we haven’t seen around here since May 14th of 2020. That is temperatures in the 60′s! Mainly east of I-75 temperatures may dip below the 70 degree threshold for the first time in over 4 months. Closer to the water lows will be in the low to mid 70′s.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
Thursday we start to see a little more humidity come back into play as winds shift more to the southeast to south. Look for partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for a few late day showers.
Friday summer is back on with highs in the upper 80′s and much higher humidity. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance gets close.
Over the weekend we can expect more of the same with a good chance for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms and highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70′s.
For boaters expect winds and seas to stay up through the morning followed by east winds at 10-15 knots by the afternoon. Seas will be 2-4 feet and moderate chop is expected out on the waters.
