Criminal trials resume in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced that his office conducted the first criminal trial in Sarasota County since COVID-19 postponed most court proceedings in March.
According to a press release from Brodsky’s office, the first trial was conducted by the White-Collar Crime Unit and involved Christopher Brady, a disbarred local attorney, who was found guilty of Uttering a Forged Instrument on court documents involving the custody of a family member.
The Supreme Court of Florida suspended trials due to potential danger from the novel coronavirus.
Witnesses in the case were allowed to testify remotely for safety.
