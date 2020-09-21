Arrest made in fatal shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a suspect in Sarasota following a fatal shooting on September 17th has come to an end. 28 year old Tydarian Moore has been arrested in the shooting that took place near Leon Avenue and 24th Street in Sarasota.
According to police following the shooting the victim was able to get into an SUV and drive away. That victim was later found in his vehicle near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his wounds.
In a press release on Sunday, Police say Moore was found in Bradenton and arrested without incident.
Moore is facing charges of Homicide and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.