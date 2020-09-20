Low pressure over central Florida, Teddy expected to stay east of Bermuda, Beta will make landfall in southeast Texas, and Wilfred will fall apart

Hurricane Teddy - Hurricane Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher wind gusts. Teddy is currently moving north-northwest at 9 mph. The center of Teddy is forecast to move east of Bermuda on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are likely on the island beginning this evening and could continue into Monday evening. Teddy is expected to transition to a powerful post-tropical cyclone as it moves near or over portions of Atlantic Canada late Tuesday through Thursday, where there is an increasing risk of direct impacts from wind, rain, and storm surge. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Nova Scotia, and heavy rain is also expected across sections of Atlantic Canada. Large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of Bermuda, the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.