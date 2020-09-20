Low pressure over central Florida, Teddy expected to stay east of Bermuda, Beta will make landfall in southeast Texas, and Wilfred will fall apart

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Hurricane Teddy - Hurricane Teddy has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher wind gusts. Teddy is currently moving north-northwest at 9 mph. The center of Teddy is forecast to move east of Bermuda on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are likely on the island beginning this evening and could continue into Monday evening. Teddy is expected to transition to a powerful post-tropical cyclone as it moves near or over portions of Atlantic Canada late Tuesday through Thursday, where there is an increasing risk of direct impacts from wind, rain, and storm surge. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for portions of Nova Scotia, and heavy rain is also expected across sections of Atlantic Canada. Large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of Bermuda, the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next few days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Tropical Storm Beta - Tropical Storm Beta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 6 mph. The expected slow motion of Beta will produce a long duration rainfall event from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana. Flash, urban, and river flooding is likely. Rainfall will also spread northward into the ArkLaTex region and east into the Lower Mississippi Valley where flash, urban, and river flooding is possible. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide through Tuesday along portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts within the storm surge warning areas. Tropical-storm-force winds are occurring along portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast within the tropical storm warning area in Louisiana. These winds will spread westward to the Texas coast later today and Monday.
Tropical Depression Wilfred - Tropical Depression Wilfred has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving quickly west-northwest at 20 mph. Strong shear and dry mid-level humidity should continue to cause a reduction in the deep convection and lead to the system becoming a remnant low in a day or two followed shortly thereafter by dissipation.
Disturbance 1 - Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette is located a few hundred miles south of the Azores and continues to produce disorganized shower activity to the northwest and north of its center of circulation. This system is drifting southward over marginally warm waters and is expected to begin moving eastward in a couple of days. The cyclone could develop tropical or subtropical characteristics during the next day or two.
Disturbance 2 - A small low pressure system is currently over the central Florida peninsula. Although shower activity is currently disorganized, some development could occur when the low moves westward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico later tonight and on Monday. However, by late Tuesday or Wednesday, upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation while the system moves westward at about 10 mph.
