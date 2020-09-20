First Alert Weather: Sunday, September 20, 2020 - Cooler mornings ahead along with lower rain chances to kick off the upcoming workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few lingering showers are possible into the overnight hours. Winds will be strong out of the northeast at 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows will fall into the mid-70s.
For tomorrow, skies will be partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon. A backdoor front will move through the area tomorrow evening lowering dew points as a surge of drier air arrives. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees with feels-like temperatures as high as 101 degrees.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 3-5 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 9, which is very high.
