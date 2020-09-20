A Bradenton boy’s wish granted my “Make-A-Wish” Foundation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 4-year-old Andrew Coutler always wanted a puppy and the “Make a Wish Foundation” made it happened. They surprised him with a mini Goldendoodle on Sunday afternoon.
Andrew was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on his brain stem when he was 2 years old.
His mom Melanie Coulter says it’s been on an emotional roller coaster with her son having major surgery to remove the tumor, just for it to return back again.
“Then on the follow-up MRI in October ... the tumor grew. Because he almost didn’t survive the surgery they said that we should start the chemotherapy,” says Mrs. Coulter.
While undergoing chemo for over a year, Andrew wished for a puppy he could call his own
“When we were in chemotherapy and the PICU, they would bring pets and dogs for pet therapy and that’s where he first saw a dog,” says Andrew’s mom.
With his illness behind him now, Andrew can now focus on more important things like getting kisses from his new puppy, named Biscuit.
