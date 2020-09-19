First Alert Weather: Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Breezy with scattered showers and isolated storms tomorrow, but a push of drier air arrives on Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will remain partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be northeast at 10 mph with a slight chance for a stray shower before sunrise.
For tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms building across the Suncoast during the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s and winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
A strengthening upper level ridge of high pressure and Hurricane Teddy will drive a backdoor front across the state of Florida allowing drier air to move into the region on Monday. This dry air will remain in place through Wednesday before a surge of moisture returns increasing our rain chances late next week.
Tropical Storm Beta is currently battling dry air aloft and some wind shear, which will prohibit the strengthening of this system over the next 60 hours. It is forecast to make landfall in southeast Texas early next week.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Seas will be 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. Be aware of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms as they develop in the afternoon.
