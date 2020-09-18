Tropical storm Beta blocked from moving much

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For only the second time in 60 years we have run out of names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Today Friday Sept. 18th 3 disturbances were given names in the Atlantic basin.
Wilfred the last name in the list formed in the south central Atlantic and is not expected to be much as wind shear will take care of it in the open waters of the Atlantic. Sub-tropical storm Alpha formed off the coast of Portugal and quickly moved inland during the evening limiting its destructive potential.
Now we have tropical storm Beta the 2nd letter of the Greek alphabet form in the SW Gulf of Mexico. Beta is expected to move north on Saturday and then high pressure will build in blocking Beta from going north and then bending it toward the coast of Texas through early next week.
There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty with this system. Beta’s center could be anywhere from Brownsville Texas or SW Louisiana by Wednesday of next week. It looks like it will be a big rain maker wherever it goes.
We don’t have to worry about any of these storms and a positive thing about Teddy is that it will force a weak cold front through the Suncoast on Sunday. Usually we see our first cold front during the 2nd week of October, but because Teddy is going to be moving to Bermuda and a high pressure building in from the west we will see a strong wind from the NE which will bring in some slightly cooler and drier air our way beginning on Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday of next week. Enjoy it while it lasts the humidity will be back by Friday of next week.
For Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with a 30% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms with winds out of NE at 5-10 mph. There will be a slight sea breeze developing in the afternoon. The high will be near 90.
Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the day as the weak cold front moves through. The high on Sunday will be in the upper 80′s. It will turn breezy by Sunday afternoon with winds out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.
Mariners look out as we may see advisories issued for Suncoast waters beginning Sunday afternoon. Boating on Saturday will be good with winds out of the NE at 5-10 kts. and seas less than 3 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
Monday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80′s but the humidity will be low which will make it feel a little cooler. Lows on Monday through Wednesday will be in the low 70′s and we could even see a few 60′s well east of I-75.
