Tropical storm Beta blocked from moving much

We don’t have to worry about any of these storms and a positive thing about Teddy is that it will force a weak cold front through the Suncoast on Sunday. Usually we see our first cold front during the 2nd week of October, but because Teddy is going to be moving to Bermuda and a high pressure building in from the west we will see a strong wind from the NE which will bring in some slightly cooler and drier air our way beginning on Sunday night and continuing through Wednesday of next week. Enjoy it while it lasts the humidity will be back by Friday of next week.